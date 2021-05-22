Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 509,374 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.