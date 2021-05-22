Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,569,897. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

