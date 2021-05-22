Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 19,809 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

