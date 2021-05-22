Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 782,766 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $174,736,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.18. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

