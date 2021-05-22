Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

