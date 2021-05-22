Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,097 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

GIS opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

