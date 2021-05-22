Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.09 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Neblio has a market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047889 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00027194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010870 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,893,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,505,524 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

