Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Down 1.6%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 7,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Investec raised Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

