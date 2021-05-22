Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NLLSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 284,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

