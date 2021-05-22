NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,711. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,291.57 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

