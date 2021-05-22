NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,036 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,233 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NPTN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

