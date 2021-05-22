Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.47 and a 200-day moving average of $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

