Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $497.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

