Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $620.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $593.82.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average is $519.41. Netflix has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

