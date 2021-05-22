New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Acquires $100,100.00 in Stock

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) CEO Michael Liebowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,630. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Get New Beginnings Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.