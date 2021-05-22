New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

