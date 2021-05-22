New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 723,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,371. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $569.98 million, a PE ratio of -61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.