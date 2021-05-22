New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.