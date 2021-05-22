Newport Trust Co Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,609,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 443,425 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 8.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 6.59% of General Dynamics worth $3,378,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

