Newport Trust Co Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $103,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 114.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.88. 926,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,440. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $5,788,253. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

