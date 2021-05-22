Newport Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,096 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.33% of The Kraft Heinz worth $160,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

