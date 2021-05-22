Newport Trust Co Reduces Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,994 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.93% of Simmons First National worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 300,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

