Newport Trust Co Sells 112,011 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,011 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $393,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 10,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 202,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

