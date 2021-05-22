Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

