Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nidec has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.