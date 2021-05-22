Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 93 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

