Ninepoint Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.97. 1,676,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,310. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

