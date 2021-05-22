Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 805 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.53. 2,372,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.