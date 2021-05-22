Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

