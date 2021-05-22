Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

