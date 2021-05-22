Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $16.40 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

