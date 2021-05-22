Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 828,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,861. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

