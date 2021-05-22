Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 93,520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,520 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

