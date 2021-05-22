NL Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

NL stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.