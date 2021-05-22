Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.