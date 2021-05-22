Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 16,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,895,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

