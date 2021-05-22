NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOV were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in NOV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

