NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

