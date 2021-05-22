Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,885 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 1,254,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.