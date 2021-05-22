Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Rachel K. King Purchases 700 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,078. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

