NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

DNOW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 505,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of NOW by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of NOW by 777.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 167,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

