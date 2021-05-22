NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Cap of $2.63 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $577.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004992 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

