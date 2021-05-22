Numis Securities Lowers Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) to Add

Numis Securities cut shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) to an add rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £603.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

