NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.78. 439,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.