NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,655.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,926.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,479.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

