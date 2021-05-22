O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 276 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 168,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,302. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

