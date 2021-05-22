O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNS. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

