O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 774,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,427. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.