Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock worth $10,393,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 1,671,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

