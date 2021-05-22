Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 356,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

